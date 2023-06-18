Nick Tomb’s “The Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man” Was Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 16, 2023

Nick Tombs The Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man: Issue #1 was exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival ran from April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The display of The Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man at the countrys largest book event was made possible by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet. The company showcased several titles at the book festival, including Nick Tombs work, as part of their mission to share authors stories with the world.

The Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man is a graphic novel that follows Kofi, who meets a fabled African water spirit, Esi, granting him the power of maritime domain awareness the superpower to know everything that is happening in the sea.

With the power granted to Kofi, he is now responsible to inform the people of the current status of their ocean. As a blossoming superhero in West Africa, Maritime Domain Awareness Man protects the ocean from oil spills, plastic pollution, and other threats. He helps fight pirates, ocean-based gangs, and corruption.

Nick Tomb aims to edutain (educate and entertain) his readers about the threats of human activities to the ocean and the planet. He wants to explore ways to strengthen natural systems, such as coastal mangrove forests, that are indicators of a healthy environment and habitat for thriving species that impact the fishing industry. The author looks forward to delving deeper into the issues that concern the ocean and spreading awareness about the magnificence of the sea.

The Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man: Issue #1 by Nick Tomb is available on Amazon. Connect with the author at www.adventuresofmdam.com.

The Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man: Issue #1

Author| Nick Tomb (MDAM)

Published Date| April 4, 2023

Publisher| Book Baby

Genre| Adventure/ Graphic Novel

Authors Biography

Nick Tomb is an educator, nature lover and author. With cultural curiosity and an appetite for adventure, he has found his way in the world promoting peace and security, conflict resolution, military professionalism, gender equality, social justice, and environmental protection. A California native, he lives in Monterey, CA with his wife and daughter. Inspired by the dedication of people around the world who commit themselves to protect the oceans and make human activity on the seas safer and more secure, he published his first graphic novelThe Adventures of Maritime Domain Awareness Man in 2023.