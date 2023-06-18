Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tseung Kwan O

Fatal traffic accident in Tseung Kwan O ***************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tseung Kwan O today (June 17), in which a 63-year-old man died.

At 2.07pm, the 63-year-old man reportedly collapsed when driving a light goods vehicle (LGV) towards Chui Ling Road from a carpark at 88 O King Road. The LGV reportedly lost control and rammed into railings.

Sustaining no superficial injury, the man was rushed to Tseung Kwan O Hospital in unconscious state and certified dead at 3.29pm.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon East is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 0262.