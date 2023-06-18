Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Hong Kong fencers on remarkable achievements

SCST congratulates Hong Kong fencers on remarkable achievements ***************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (June 17) extended his congratulations to Hong Kong fencers Vivian Kong and Low Ho-tin on winning a gold medal in the Women’s Épée Individual event and a bronze medal in the Men’s Sabre Individual event respectively at the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships.



Mr Yeung said, “It is the third time Vivian Kong winning gold at Asian Fencing Championships, while Low Ho-tin’s triumph makes it the second time for Hong Kong team to reap a medal in the event since 2014. We are very encouraged by their performances and proud of Hong Kong fencers for their repeated success at international competitions.”