Skateboarding Event Welcomes All Abilities

RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the nation’s leading provider of professional services to the middle market, is pleased to host its 2nd annual Go Skate Day on June 21, 2023, in partnership with the YMCA of San Diego County, as part of national Go Skateboarding Day. The event will be held at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA Skate Park from 3:00 – 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.

“We know how important skateboarding is to the San Diego community, so we’re showing our support for the sport by hosting a fun day for kids of all ages,” said Justin Chaitin, a business director at RSM and avid skateboarding enthusiast. “The YMCA skate parks and programs cater to kids ages 6 – 12, so partnering with the Y helps to celebrate the youth who are spreading the positive impact of skateboarding.”

The event at Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA Skate Park, at 200 Saxony Rd. in Encinitas, will highlight skateboarding fun at any level and feature free pizza and giveaways.

“All skill levels are welcome to participate, especially those who are beginners or are simply interested but don’t know where to start,” said Mike Wilson, program director for the skate park. “Last year it was heartwarming to see how giving back to the community and sharing our love for skateboarding can create so much joy and inspiration, and we thank RSM for its involvement in our community.”

Like last year’s Go Skate Day, new skateboard decks are given to YMCA youth members in advance of the event, based on their demonstration of caring, curiosity, collaboration, courageous, and critical thinking characteristics, which are the 5 C’s of RSM’s culture.

Parents are welcome at the event and all participants must wear a helmet and knee pads to skate. People interested in attending Go Skate Day can register on Eventbrite by searching “RSM” and “Go Skate Day.”

About Go Skateboarding Day

Held on the longest day of the year, skaters around the world celebrate the pure exhilaration, creativity, and spirit of this beloved sport on #GoSkateboardingDay. Go Skateboarding Day brings skaters together at their local spots where they perform and share tricks, learn from other professionals, or just enjoy themselves. Go to GoSkateBoardingDay.org for more info!

About RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries.

For more information, visit rsmus.com

About the YMCA of San Diego County

The YMCA of San Diego County is one of the largest Y associations in the nation, serving nearly 500,000 San Diego County residents and employing more than 5,500 people (pre-COVID). Through a variety of programs and services focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y unites men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of San Diego County is dedicated to improving the quality of human life and to helping all people realize their fullest potential as children of God through the development of the spirit, mind and body. Visit ymcasd.org to find your local YMCA or call (858) 292-YMCA (9622).