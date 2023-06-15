SMARTECH Captivates Visitors at LIGNA 2023 with Inaugural Participation

SMARTECH, a leading technology provider to the wood-based panel industry, announces its positive reception as a first-time exhibitor at LIGNA 2023 in Hannover, Germany.

LIGNA, the flagship global wood products expo and trade fair held biannually in Hannover Germany, showcased top vendors across all wood product industry sub-sectors. SMARTECH, exhibiting for the first time, received unprecedented interest from wood-based panel manufacturers and adjacent wood sector technology vendors. Of particular interest were the raw material solutions for lowering manufacturing costs and SMARTECH AI-based autonomous manufacturing solution for bringing closed-loop autonomous control to critical production processes.

Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH CEO said, “Wood-based panel manufacturers sought improvements to their manufacturing cost structure and were very pleased to hear about our SMARTWAX, SMARTMDI and SMARTPF Systems. However, what stole the show was the reception to our Autonomous Manewfacturing™ Solution, a first of the kind software that brings autonomy to production lines. We have a lot of work cut out for us until the next LIGNA. I want to take this opportunity to thank SMARTECH’s incredible team that showed enthusiasm, devotion and professionalism during the whole week, and acknowledge LIGNA’s organizers for putting on an outstanding show after a prolonged break.”

Oren Yahav, SMARTECH’s AI Director, who stated that autonomy is the future of the wood-based panel industry in his talk on LIGNA.stage, said “We were overwhelmed by the sheer number of vendors from adjacent subsectors in the wood products industry who were interested in incorporating our AI technology in their offerings.”

SMARTECH co-presented with Siempelkamp during the week their co-product: ProdIQ SmartPress that grabbed the attention of senior plant executives and showcased their raw material systems with ANDRITZ that showed strong signs of interest.

Hansjorg Prettner, vice-president APAC and Europe at SMARTECH to conclude: “It was our first venue at LIGNA and it was a true success! Today we are recognized as a trusted tech provider of super innovative solutions revolutionizing the wood-based panel industry and many returns are expected from the show. We look forward to repeating such excellent exposure and business opportunities at the next LIGNA trade fair in 2025.”

To learn more about the way SMARTECH brings autonomy to production lines, Oren Yahav’s talk as available at https://www.ligna.de/event/is-autonomy-the-future-for-wood-based-panel-manufacturing-/vor/104220.

About SMARTECH

SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.

SMARTECH – Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.