AZIO Launches Tera 75 Keyboard, a Mechanical Keyboard With Interchangeable Design Materials – Now Live on Kickstarter

The Tera 75 is AZIO’s next reiteration of mechanical keyboards made from a combination of world-class design and innovative technology created with users in mind. AZIO’s DNA is about prioritizing the incorporation of premium materials into our products, and we achieve that by creating a dialogue about how we can explore the use of building elements in other areas of the design industry.

Tera 75 Graphics Main

With a user-centric methodology, the Tera 75 was designed to give the user freedom in expressing their individuality with this keyboard as a palette to build their uniqueness. The Tera 75 features interchangeable plates made with a range of materials, from aluminum coated with a PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish in three colors, to a solid concrete core, as well as a limited Damascus Steel variant to complete the set. The control knob can also be customizable, made from computer numeric control (CNC) aluminum in three colors, or users can opt for a more natural maple or walnut core. The body comes in either a matte plastic finish or an aluminum base topped with OEM profile ABS keycaps to complete the profile.

Other features of the Tera 75 include:

– Compact 75% layout

– Hot-swappable mechanical switches and key caps

– Built-in triple layer foam and silicone dampers for and enhanced acoustical sensation while reducing vibration feedback.

– Pre-lubed switches for smooth key actuation

– A variety of different backlight settings, including RGB colors and animation patterns

– System and connectivity toggles that let users shift between Mac and PC

– Connect/pair up to three devices at a time

The Tera 75 is now available on Kickstarter. Backers can take advantage of the Early Bird special, starting at $140 for the three main pledges.

About AZIO Corporation

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, AZIO was created as an answer to stagnant aesthetics of workspace accessories. Our design goal is to create cutting-edge products that are intuitively easy to use, provide maximum comfort, and leave a minimal environmental footprint. By circumventing traditional materials, forms, and functions, we break through conventional designs to create your dream workspace. Our goal is to spark creativity and uplift the way you work through a unique narrative that is efficient yet beautiful. Let us help revolutionize the way you work.

Contact Information

Edward Mai

Marketing Manager

edward@aziocorp.com

714 548 4122



