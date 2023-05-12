Japan – TMF Starts Supporting the Sustainable Expansion of “Good Driver Lessons” that Leverage Knowledge and Skills Developed Through Motorsports for Safe Driving

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has started supporting the sustainable expansion of Good Driver Lesson (GDL), a Sapporo-based non-profit contributing to the prevention of traffic accidents through safe driving lessons conducted by professional drivers.

GDL Website: https://gooddriver.jp/

With the percentage of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers increasing in recent years, many regions are seeking to further expand traffic safety measures. Against this backdrop, GDL was established in 2019 based on professional drivers wanting to give back to communities that have provided significant cooperation with hosting rally competitions. In 2022, nine lessons were held nationwide in conjunction with such rallies.

The lessons are hands-on experiences where participants learn about their own driving skills and physical condition, as well as car safety technologies. Highly positive feedback has been received from participants to date, especially from elderly drivers, as the lessons are a fun way to raise their awareness related to safe driving. Also, in addition to continuing the program in regions where it has already been held, GDL is receiving many requests from people in other areas who have observed the event to conduct the lessons in their respective regions.

Accordingly, this year, the frequency of lessons will be increased beyond holding them in conjunction with rally competitions, with additional lessons held in conjunction with the 2023 Spring National Traffic Safety Campaign (May 11-20). Some sessions will be split into morning and afternoon lessons to provide opportunities for more people to participate.

– Miki City, Hyogo Prefecture: May 11

– Akitakata City, Hiroshima Prefecture: May 13

– Karatsu City, Saga Prefecture: May 16

In the future, the aim is to transition from a format where GDL is the organizer to one where local businesses and organizations conduct the lessons independently. With concerned parties continuing to make improvements toward ensuring the activities are sustainable, the plan calls for local car dealers and related manufacturers in each area to take the lead and work with local government agencies and police to reduce operating costs while maintaining the lessons’ entertaining aspects and the learning quality. TMF will utilize its know-how to support GDL in creating such a structure.

Since its founding, the Toyota Motor Corporation has conducted its business activities with the aim of creating a prosperous society through automobiles while respecting all stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, and the local communities in which it operates. Accordingly, TMF was established in August 2014 to conduct activities that benefit the public good.

Aiming to realize a mobility society in which everyone can move about freely, TMF is working to solve mobility issues around the world through a diverse range of projects. Going forward, the Toyota Group, working in cooperation with various partners and utilizing the technologies and knowhow it has cultivated through its business activities, will continue to promote undertakings that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while contributing to the realization of a society where people can lead rich and fulfilling lives.

Copyright ©2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.