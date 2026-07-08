Motorola begins teasing the Edge 70 Max with magnetic cordless charging

Last month, we saw the Motorola Edge 70 Max in some dripped renders, and after that the phone got licensed by the WPC with assistance for 25W cordless charging.

Today, Motorola has actually begun teasing it in India, ever so discreetly, through its authorities X account. Do not miss out on the “Max” there.

The days are getting busier. Your phone needs to be getting smarter.

Coming quickly. pic.twitter.com/ftYnLexyng — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 7, 2026

There’s likewise a Flipkart teaser microsite for the gadget, which includes expressions like “max every move” “built to dominate”and “effortlessly fast”That last one is interesting since it appears to expose integrated magnets for cordless charging, which is still an exceptionally uncommon function in the Android world.

< img alt ="Motorola Edge 70 Max teaser images" width ="292" height ="516" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/motorola-edge-70-max-teaser/popup/-x516/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="Motorola Edge 70 Max teaser images"width ="334"height ="516"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/motorola-edge-70-max-teaser/popup/-x516/gsmarena_002.jpg">



Motorola Edge 70 Max teaser images

According to previous reports, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, and it will have a 50MP primary video camera utilizing the Sony Lytia 710 1/1.56 – inch type sensing unit. It’s anticipated to get here in Onyx Black, Sage Green, and Glacier Blue colors.

Via