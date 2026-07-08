Nintendo is providing the Switch 2 a user-replaceable battery

It’s been over a year considering that the Nintendo Switch 2 has actually been offered and Nintendo is making a huge modification to its most popular console. Beginning this fall, brand-new Switch 2 systems offered throughout all 27 European Union member mentions in addition to Norway, Switzerland, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa will include user-replaceable batteries.

Nintendo Switch 2 upgraded battery requirements

Nintendo detailed the hardware upgrade in a devoted post on its site. The upgraded Switch 2 is getting a 5,172 mAh battery, which is 1%less than the present variation’s 5,220 mAh cell. The modified console itself will be 10 grams much heavier than in the past, being available in at 401 grams. Nintendo will likewise extend the user-replaceable batteries to the bundled Joy-Con 2 controllers.

If you’re questioning why Nintendo is so worried over user-replaceable batteries suddenly, it pertains to 2 EU-specific policies. The Right to Repair Directive, which enters into result on July 31 this year, and the EU Batteries Regulation, which mandates quickly detachable and changeable batteries on customer electronic devices.

The latter enters into impact from February 2027 and needs that gadgets offered in the EU function detachable and quickly changeable batteries by the end user with commercially offered tools.

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Nintendo Switch 2 controllers upgraded battery specs

Nintendo is certainly attempting to get ahead of the regulation and will likewise bring upgraded variations of its Switch 2 Pro, N64 and GameCube controllers including detachable batteries. The brand-new Switch 2 Pro controller is set to arrive this winter season with a 16% smaller-capacity battery than the present variation.