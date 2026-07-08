Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max’s battery details surface in regulatory filings

A recent rumor claimed that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max’s eSIM model will pack a 5,425 mAh battery, while the version with a physical SIM tray will come with a 5,235 mAh battery. We are now looking at new information that paints a slightly different picture.

New filings in China’s 3C database, spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station and likely referring to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, reveal the battery capacities of both smartphones.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max’s eSIM model will come with a 5,567 mAh battery, whereas the physical SIM tray model will come with a 5,391 mAh battery. Apple usually sells eSIM-only iPhones in the US, while other regions – including China – get iPhones with a physical SIM tray.

If the numbers in the 3C database are correct, the eSIM-only iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a 479 mAh increase in battery capacity over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the physical SIM model will get a 568 mAh increase.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

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The iPhone 18 Pro’s eSIM model will have a 4,288 mAh battery under the hood, while the physical SIM version will pack a 4,056 mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro’s eSIM and physical SIM models came with a 4,252 mAh and 3,998 mAh battery, respectively.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

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Via 1 (in Chinese) | Via 2