Oscar Mike Realty Launches to Provide Exceptional Real Estate Services to All, While Giving Back to Veterans’ Charities

Oscar Mike Realty proudly announces its launch as a real estate brokerage company committed to providing exceptional real estate services to all individuals looking to buy, sell, or invest in real estate. What sets them apart is their pledge to give back to Veteran charities with every closing, up to $500, and to credit all their clients with 20% of their commission towards their closing costs, up to $20,000.

Through their charity work, Oscar Mike Realty provides real estate knowledge and resources to Veterans, first responders, front-line workers, law enforcement personnel, and their families. “As a supporter of Veterans and other front-line workers, I understand the unique challenges faced by those who have served our country and those who serve and protect our communities every day,” said Ashish Trivedi, Founder and CEO of Oscar Mike Realty. “Our team is dedicated to providing outstanding real estate services and support to help these heroes and families achieve their homeownership goals and build generational wealth.”

As a full-service brokerage, Oscar Mike Realty offers a wide range of exclusive services to clients in and out of California, including home listings, new home search and evaluation, market analysis, contract negotiation, investment strategy, and corporate relocation. Their experienced real estate agents are well-versed in local market trends and are equipped to help clients navigate the buying and selling process with ease.

By choosing Oscar Mike Realty, clients receive a concierge approach to real estate services and an opportunity to give back to the Veteran community with every closed transaction. Join the Oscar Mike Movement today and help make a difference.

About Oscar Mike Realty: Oscar Mike is a military phrase for “On the Move” and resonates with the principles of our Brokerage in understanding the continuous movement of the ever changing and competitive real estate market. The phrase also echoes our goal of helping those brave women and men that have served our nation and those who serve and protect our communities every day. Our Realtors and Partners are passionate about their service in real estate and helping their clients attain their goals of homeownership. When using Oscar Mike Realty to sell or buy a home, we rebate a portion of the earnings toward our clients’ closing costs and donate an amount to Veteran based charities and services. Oscar Mike Realty is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.