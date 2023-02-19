Hong Kong – CS to visit Guangzhou

CS to visit Guangzhou *********************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, will depart for Guangzhou in the evening tomorrow (February 19) for attending a conference on high-quality development of talent services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, jointly organised by the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, on February 20.



The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, will accompany Mr Chan to Guangzhou.



Both officials will return to Hong Kong on February 20.



During Mr Chan’s absence, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, will be the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration. During Mr Sun’s absence, the Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Ho Kai-ming, will be the Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare.