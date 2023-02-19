Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Kwong Wah Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Kwong Wah Hospital **************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on Candida auris carrier cases, the spokesman for Kwong Wah Hospital gave the following update today (February 18):

Following a contact tracing investigation, one more 95-year-old male patient in the medical ward was identified as a carrier of Candida auris while not having signs of infection. The patient has been discharged earlier.

The hospital will continue the contact tracing investigation of close contacts of the patients in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted to prevent the spread of Candida auris:



Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned; Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients.

The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patients. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.