Hong Kong – FEHD orders light refreshment restaurant in Mong Kok to suspend business for 21 days

FEHD orders light refreshment restaurant in Mong Kok to suspend business for 21 days ************************************************************************************



The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a light refreshment restaurant in Mong Kok to suspend business for 21 days as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally.



The premises, located at Shop A on the ground floor of Skyline Tower, 14-18 Tong Mi Road, Mong Kok, was ordered to suspend business from today (February 18) to March 10.



“Four convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the restaurant last November with a total fine of $17,000 levied by the court. Sixty demerit points were also registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system, leading to seven-day and 14-day licence suspensions running consecutively,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign, at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).