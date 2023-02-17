Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs holds high-level meeting with Mainland Customs and Macao Customs to combat smuggling activities (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs holds high-level meeting with Mainland Customs and Macao Customs to combat smuggling activities (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​The High-level Meeting on Combating Smuggling Activities between Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao Customs was held by Hong Kong Customs, the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China and the Macao Customs Service at the Hong Kong Customs Headquarters Building today (February 17). The Hong Kong Customs delegation was headed by the Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho, while the Mainland delegation and the Macao delegation was headed by the Director General of the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Sun Zhijie, and the Assistant Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Lei Iok-fai, respectively.

During the meeting, the three sides summarised the recent enforcement results in combating cross-boundary smuggling activities and set out the general direction for the forthcoming joint operations against smuggling in the next stage. The meeting has fostered mutual communication and enhanced the overall capacity in combating smuggling activities.

Furthermore, the three sides also expressed deep concern over possible parallel trading activities following the full resumption of normal travel among the three places, and agreed to commence a discussion on the overall strategies and operation plans to deter parallel trading activities.

Other representatives of Hong Kong Customs attending the Meeting included the Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise (Control and Enforcement), Mr Chan Tsz-tat; the Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence and Investigation), Mr Mark Woo; the Head of Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau, Ms Rita Li; and the Head of Intelligence Bureau, Mr Wong Ho-yin.