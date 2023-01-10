Beyond Spots & Dots Recognized in Various Areas for Advertising in Higher Education

Beyond Spots & Dots work with institutions of higher education across multiple mediums has received recognition through an industry-specific awards program. The Education Digital Marketing Awards honored Beyond Spots & Dots with a Silver, Bronze, and Merit Award.

“When our education clients work with Beyond Spots & Dots, they know they can expect the best and most comprehensive campaigns,” President and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots Melanie Querry said. “Our years of experience working with institutions in higher education has seen significant return on investments for our clients and these awards demonstrate that continued success. I am proud of the honor we have been granted in earning these awards.”

Beyond Spots & Dots received a Bronze Award in the Digital Video Ad category for a Snapchat campaign promoting a university in Western Pennsylvania. As the influence and audience of Tik Tok continues to expand among young people, Beyond Spots & Dots was also honored with a Silver Award for an advertising campaign in the Tik Tok category for the same university in Western Pennsylvania.

The website development team at Beyond Spots & Dots also earned recognition from the Education Digital Marketing Awards. A Merit Award was awarded to Beyond Spots & Dots in the Institutional Website category for a higher education client located in the Pittsburgh region.

The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognize the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media from education marketing professionals around the United States. Learn more about the Education Digital Marketing Awards at educationdigitalmarketingawards.com.

Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots can help put your business in front of consumers and generate bottom-line sales results at beyondspotsanddots.com.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

