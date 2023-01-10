Shyne Awards Foundation Seeks Nominations to Honor Achievements of Young Leaders

The Shyne Awards Foundation, a non-profit organization that recognizes the positive achievements of teens and young adults, is seeking nominations for individuals to be honored at the 14th Annual Shyne Awards premiere ceremony. Nominees age 13 through 24 can be entered for distinction in arts, academics, community service, entrepreneurship, service in ministry, science, overcoming obstacles, or youth group participation.

“The Shyne Awards Foundation has been working to change the narrative of young people by showcasing their achievements,” Orlana Darkins Drewery, Co-Founder of The Shyne Awards Foundation, said. “We continue to strive towards empowering the young people in our communities and making a positive difference in their lives.”

Since its founding in 2007, The Shyne Awards has received hundreds of nominations from individuals across the country recognizing the positive actions of emerging young leaders. Nominations can be submitted by parents, coaches, educators, mentors, clergy, or peers. Over the years, The Shyne Award’s team and community partners have worked diligently to meet its mission of uplifting young adults, with remarkable results for hundreds of teens and their families.

“Our foundation continues to support positive change among our young people as we expand our efforts to make a brighter future for our communities,” Darnell Drewery, Co-Founder of The Shyne Awards Foundation, said.

Learn more about The Shyne Awards Foundation or donate to help the future of young people at theshyneawards.org. To nominate a teen or young adult for The Shyne Awards premiere ceremony, please visit: theshyneawards.org/nominate/. All nominations must be received by February 14th, 2023.

About The Shyne Awards Foundation

Founded in 2007, The Shyne Awards Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates public platforms to celebrate the achievements of youth between the ages of 13-24. The student empowerment organization recognizes young adults who excel in academics, visual and performing arts, science, community service, young adult groups, service in ministry, entrepreneurship, and overcoming adversity. The foundation is dedicated to uplifting young adults and providing a positive, empowering platform to help young adults build confidence. For information on how you can support The Shyne Awards Foundation, visit https://theshyneawards.org/.