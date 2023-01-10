Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Voices from the Heart: Poems, Affirmations and Life Lyrics,” by Kelly MacArthur

About “Voices from the Heart”

This eclectic mix of poetry has been written by Derbyshire, UK-born Kelly MacArthur on her road to reinvention.

This go-to book covers a range of empathic experiences from a modern woman. She includes positive affirmations carefully crafted to inform mental health, inspire and support. Her annotations describe a real journey of empowerment, personal realignment and self-discovery.

Kell MacArthur asserts: “If I can give you one piece of advice it would be: Leap and the net will appear! Be brave, think big and never settle for anything less than your true desires.”

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (76 pages)

Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800944718

Kindle eBook ASIN B0BQRCDQ7F

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VFTH

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

About the Author

Kelly MacArthur juggles life as a special needs teacher whilst bringing up her two sons near where she grew up in Derby, UK.

She holds a great love for music, the written word and nature. The twists and turns of her own life have inspired Kelly to reach out to others who may share similar feelings and experiences and to adopt a motivational and caring approach to modern poetry.

She says: “Everybody needs an invisible crown and a daily mantra.”

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002