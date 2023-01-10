Warwick Rock Musician Kris Heaton Band Spreads the Message of Togetherness in ‘ONE WORLD’

Embracing listeners with a feeling of unity, warmth, and empathy, Warwick rock musician Kris Heaton Band has released the heartfelt number ‘ONE WORLD’.Warwick, Warwickshire Dec 21, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – A ballad of unity and warmth, Kris Heaton Band’s newest song ‘ONE WORLD’ is an outright downpour of colorful instrumental efficiency and emotive optimism…