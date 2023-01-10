Andru Winter and Kaleb Simmonds Debut “Carry On”, a Track in Honor of Late Pop Artist Aaron Carter

Canadian R&B and hip hop artists Andru Winter and Kaleb Simmonds have announced the release of their newest collaboration, a single entitled “Carry On”.

Winter and Simmonds were reeling from the death of a close friend, rapper Pat Stay, when they learned of the passing of pop icon Aaron Carter. The duo had become friends with Carter when they performed together in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, in the fall of 2019. The two felt lost and uncertain if they could go on in their music careers after losing two great friends.

“I felt so awful after the loss of Pat Stay, and the loss of Aaron Carter months later was very devastating,” said Winter. “Kaleb and I were confused and hurt, but we found the strength to carry on and channel our emotions in a positive way through music. We just felt like it was the best way to honor the memory of our friends.”

“Carry On” was produced by TheBeatSlinger, who was also a friend and collaborator of Carter’s. TheBeatSlinger also produced Carter’s “Reload the Wesson feat. Twista”.

Winter and Simmonds, who have performed internationally at venues such as the House of Blues in Las Vegas, are honored to debut “Carry On” as a way to help others who are also coping with loss. Losing a loved one is something people around the world are coping with, and the stages of grief can be crippling. Winter and Simmonds hope that “Carry On” helps others garner the strength they need to move forward in their lives.

Winter and Simmonds have become close friends and have collaborated on a number of projects, including the fan-favorite single “Incredible Hulk”. Their unique style and artistry has captivated listeners around the world.

When “Carry On” is released on January 11, 2023, it will be available for streaming on all major digital platforms including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify. Further announcements can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@andruwinter902.

About Andru Winter

Andru Winter is a R&B and hip hop artist hailing from Nova Scotia. Since 2018, fans and followers everywhere have enjoyed singles such as “Wrong Time” and “Incredible Hulk feat. Kaleb Simmonds”.