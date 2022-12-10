Hong Kong – Correctional Services Department holds Grand Performance cum Open Day (with photos)

Correctional Services Department holds Grand Performance cum Open Day (with photos) ***********************************************************************************



About 3 000 members of the public attended the Grand Performance cum Open Day at the Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy (HKCSA) organised by the Correctional Services Department (CSD) today (December 10) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the 40th anniversary of the renaming of the Prisons Department as the CSD.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Open Day, the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, said that the CSD is a well-trained and professional disciplined force. Over the years, correctional officers have committed to guarding the last element of Hong Kong’s criminal justice system, making Hong Kong continue to be one of the safest cities in the world. Mr Tang hoped that through the Open Day, the public would have a better understanding of the work and development history of the CSD, and that the public, especially young people, could better understand the development of the motherland through the exhibitions, performances and booth games arranged by the CSD, thereby enhancing their national identity.



The Open Day featured various exhibitions, professional demonstrations and game booths under the theme of “Home, Country and Correction” to enable the public to better understand the development of the CSD over the years, which has been evolving based on the dual emphasis on safe custody and rehabilitation, as well as to demonstrate the CSD’s determination to safeguard national security and the safety of Hong Kong.



Spectacular displays of the grand performance included tactical demonstrations by the Dog Unit and the Regional Response Team, a demonstration of Chinese-style silent drill by the CSD’s Guard of Honour and music performances by the Marching Band who lined up to form patterns such as “25” and “40”, celebrating the establishment of the HKSAR and the 40th anniversary of the renaming of the Prisons Department as the CSD.



The Open Day also featured a “Smart Prison” zone, a “40-year Evolution of Correction” zone, a “One-day Correctional Officer” experiential activity, a game booth on national security, etc, to introduce to the public the work of the CSD in an interactive manner. The CSD’s youth uniformed group, Rehabilitation Pioneer Leaders, also set up a booth to share their experiences and what they have learned through the Rehabilitation Pioneer Project to showcase the CSD’s achievements in community education and youth training.



Moreover, a number of the HKCSA’s training facilities that use new technologies, such as the E-theatre, the Virtual Reality Training Facility and the Artificial Intelligence Chinese-style Foot Drill Learning Station, were also opened for visitors today to let them know more about the development of “smart training” at the HKCSA.



In addition, the Annex of the Hong Kong Correctional Services Museum, a community education experience centre adjacent to the HKCSA, was officially opened today. With the theme of “Home, Country and Correction”, the centre features interactive games and multimedia items to promote to the public, especially among young people, national security education, national education and messages of leading a law-abiding and drug-free life as well as supporting offender rehabilitation.