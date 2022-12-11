FlipHTML5 Lets Users Convert PDF to Ebook in Seconds

FlipHTML5 provides quality digital publishing services that allow users to easily convert PDF to ebook, leaving more time to polish and make ebook content interactive and engaging.

Ebooks come with a lot of benefits to readers. For instance, one does not have to travel to the library or worry about late fees. Content creators need a tool that allows them to convert PDF to ebook easily and quickly. Thanks to FlipHTML5 for making this possible. FlipHTML5 has user-friendly features to meet diverse needs in digital publishing.

With FlipHTML5, users can convert PDF to ebook right on their web browsers. A desktop client is not required. The conversion process is pretty straightforward. Users only need to upload a PDF file and the platform will automatically convert it to an interactive flipping ebook. FlipHTML5 removes the need for any coding skills.

FlipHTML5 provides users with various ways to make their ebooks look professional. It has a library of ready-to-use templates and themes. These templates and themes make it easy for users to ensure that their ebooks adhere to quality standards and keep unified styles. FlipHTML5 also enables users to personalize their ebooks with their logo, specific toolbar colors, and more.

After users convert PDF to ebook and enhance its appearance with FlipHTML5, they can express their thoughts in various ways. FlipHTML5 has an online multimedia editor that lets users add videos, audio clips, hyperlinks, hotspots, trigger actions, etc., to their ebooks. Making full use of these ready-to-use assets, it’s pretty easy for them to make ebooks fun, and build active interactions with readers.

Publishing and sharing ebooks on FlipHTML5 is as easy as converting PDF to ebook. Users are provided with several methods to publish their well-prepared ebooks. They can choose to download ebooks in PDF, HTML, and EXE formats, and online sharing is more recommended. The finished ebooks will be displayed on a virtual bookshelf to let readers directly pick up their interested ones. Sharing ebooks via social media is great for reaching a larger reader group, thus gaining much more traffic.

“We not only help convert PDF to ebook, but provide security protection for your ebooks so that to protect your intellectual property,” CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang said, “If you’d like, you can secure your ebooks with passwords or set them as private.”

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.