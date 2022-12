Missing woman in Sham Shui Po located *************************************



A woman who went missing in Sham Shui Po has been located.

Ye Qingliu, aged 48, went missing after she left her residence in Shek Kip Mei Estate on November 24 morning. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

The woman was located outside Nam Tai House, Nam Shan Estate in Sham Shui Po this afternoon (December 10). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.