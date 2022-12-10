Hong Kong – Registry of Trade Unions of Labour Department holds Seminar on Hong Kong National Security Law for Trade Unions (with photos)

Registry of Trade Unions of Labour Department holds Seminar on Hong Kong National Security Law for Trade Unions (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



To enhance the understanding of trade union officials and staff about the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (NSL), their awareness of national security and their obligation to abide by the law, the Registry of Trade Unions (RTU) of the Labour Department held today (December 10) the Seminar on Hong Kong National Security Law for Trade Unions at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.



Speaking at the seminar, the Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Ho Kai-ming, referred to the report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which pointed out that Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to order following the implementation of the NSL. Yet, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government should continue to adopt bottom-line thinking and resolutely safeguard national security.



Mr Ho remarked that pursuant to the NSL, the RTU is responsible for educating, promoting, guiding, supervising and regulating matters concerning national security relating to registered trade unions. He said he believed that, with the implementation of the NSL, trade union activities in Hong Kong will focus more on pursuing the well-being of workers that will help drive Hong Kong to a new stage of advancing from stability to prosperity.



Mr Ho added that in enhancing the regulatory regime of trade unions, the RTU must pay regard to and protect the right and freedom of employees to form and join trade unions under the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and International Labour Conventions. However, the right to freedom of association and the right to organise are not absolute, and may be subject to restrictions provided by law for the protection of national security, public safety, public order or the rights and freedoms of others. He emphasised that trade union activities which seek to promote and defend the occupational interests of trade union members will not be affected.



Speakers at the seminar include the Vice-chairperson of the HKSAR Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Ms Maria Tam, and the Chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions and Legislative Council Member Mr Kingsley Wong. The speakers expounded on the relationships among the country’s Constitution, the Basic Law, the NSL and trade unions, and shared their views on the development of trade union activities after the implementation of the NSL. The RTU will collate the key information of the seminar for dissemination to trade unions during future educational activities.



A total of 210 officials, staff and members of trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Ordinance attended the seminar.