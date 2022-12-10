Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Yau Ma Tei (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Yau Ma Tei (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (December 10) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Yau Ma Tei.

Li Kan-sin, aged 72, went missing after he left a caring centre on Ferry Street yesterday (December 9) morning. A staff member of the caring centre made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.68 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black plaid shirt, grey trousers, grey slippers and a blue mask.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.