Midnight Refrain CD Released by Cool Jazz Stylist Conchetto Rocco on TVS Records

Midnight Refrain, the twelve song album of cool jazz renditions of artist Conchetto Rocco, has been released on TVS Records for digital distribution worldwide. The album is also being released on both CD and collector LP configurations.

Conchetto Rocco’s Italian style of cool jazz is heard on the Midnight Refrain album, which showcases top romantic songs of the 20th Century. This is his first album produced in the United States by TVS Records.

Capehart Music Treasury has included the Midnight Refrain album in it’s 2,000 song catalog of newly produced easy listening style instrumental renditions of the top songs of the 20th Century. Capehart Music Treasury produces easy listening songs in the rock + roll, jazz, blues, R+B, AOR, Country, Rockabilly, Pop Standard, swing, big band, folk, and Americana formats.

Midnight Refrain can be streamed on Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube, Apple, Rhapsody, and almost every other streaming and download services worldwide. It is also available in retail stores, catalogs, and consumer direct offers on CD.

TVS Records is a part of the TVS Music Guild, which was founded in 1987 as the music division of TVS Global Media. TVS Records produces new music from TVS studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Reno, New Orleans, and Atlanta.