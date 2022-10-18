GemFind’s Newest Tool: “In Store Personal Shopper-Video Call”

“It is our great honor to welcome Alex Fetanat and his GemFind team as our new partner. Putting clients’ needs first and providing an engaging customer experience is what GemFind and Oktium have in common. With Oktium, GemFind’s dedicated team will enhance the CX, reduce basket abandonment and increase sales of jewelry. This partnership will change the way those special purchases are made,” said Oktium’s Marketing Director, Pavel Skultety.

On the jewelry store’s website, they can bring clients’ the experience with a sales associate that they could have in store. The video chat system links directly in with products on the website so the experience is personalized. When a customer has made their choice, payment is easy, on the same phone, same screen, just one click away.

“We are very excited about adding this new service to our ecosystem as it enables jewelry buyers to feel more confident and comfortable about the products they buy online. Based on case studies, this tool can increase conversions on the websites by over 30%,” says Alex Fetanat, Founder and CEO of GemFind.

With In Store Personal Shopper – Video Call, consumers can rest assured they have made the right choice, selected the right piece of jewelry, and purchase is right the first time.

About GemFind Digital Solutions

GemFind has been providing digital solutions to the jewelry industry since 1999 advancing hundreds of independent jewelers online presence and success with digital marketing. GemFind also connects retailers to their jewelry and diamond vendors through their proprietary state of the art technology JewelCloud™, allowing retailers to showcase their vendors’ product data and digital assets on their websites in real-time. From website consultation, design, and development, to managing complete digital marketing strategies for jewelers and jewelry brands, GemFind is the one digital agency for all digital needs in the jewelry industry. Developed web apps like RingBuilder™, DiamondLink™, Virtual TryOn™, StudBuilder™ and PendantBuilder™ have made GemFind a one-stop digital shop for jewelry retailers worldwide.

About Oktium

Oktium Face2Face is a hyper-personalized engagement and sales platform – its browse, chat, buy functionality helps retailers make a personalized connection with their customers which dramatically increases sales conversion levels through personal relationships.

