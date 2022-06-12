Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds and suspected THC-contained candies (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds and suspected THC-contained candies (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs seized a total of about four kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and four packets of candies suspected of containing tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC) with an estimated market value of about $820,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on June 2 and a logistic company in Kwai Chung on June 9. One man was arrested in the case.







Customs officers inspected a fish oil-declared air parcel arrived from the United States on June 2. Two kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and four packets of candies suspected of containing THC were found.





After follow-up investigation, Customs officers inspected a fruit crisps-declared air parcel arrived from the United States on June 9 in a logistic company in Kwai Chung. Two kilograms of suspected cannabis buds were found from a plastic container.





Subsequently, a man aged 36 was arrested in Kwai Chung on June 11.







An investigation is ongoing.





Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.







Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance (Ordinance), cannabis and THC are classified as dangerous drugs. Importation of products (including food or drinks) containing cannabis or THC into Hong Kong is prohibited unless the relevant provisions in the Ordinance are complied with. In order to avoid breaching the law inadvertently, special attention should be paid to the packaging labels of those products.





Trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.







Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).