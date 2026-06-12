Hong Kong – Light show featuring horses and intangible cultural heritage elements illuminates Space Museum’s dome façade (with photos)

Light show featuring horses and intangible cultural heritage elements illuminates Space Museum’s dome façade (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



As one of the highlights of Hong Kong ICH Month 2026, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: “Journey of the Horse: A Legacy of Arts and Culture” Light Show will feature a light projection onto the iconic dome façade of the Hong Kong Space Museum, from 8.15pm to 10pm from June 11 to 24. Coinciding with the Year of the Horse, the projection is centred on the theme of horses, and presents an immersive visual feast weaving a vibrant fusion of museum collections and exhibits under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), together with elements of astronomy and intangible cultural heritage (ICH) for the first time.



Addressing the opening ceremony held this evening (June 11), the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, said that the light show will be staged on the façade of the Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular tourist spot, for two consecutive weeks. This new initiative uses light and shadow art to extend the vibrancy of Hong Kong ICH Month, allowing the city’s cultural heritage to shine in a fresh and innovative form. With horses as its theme, the show integrates museum exhibits with ICH elements. It showcases horse-related historical relics, art treasures, and scientific knowledge, illustrating how the imagery of horses inspires artistic creation. Through calligraphy, paintings, and artefacts, the show captures both the dynamic and static beauty of horses, along with their deep cultural resonance. Furthermore, the image of horses is seamlessly woven into traditional ICH items, such as traditional festive celebrations, Cantonese opera, and blown sugar techniques, transforming them into vivid visual elements that resonate strongly with everyday life.



Other officiating guests included the Head of Charities (Culture & Sports Cluster; Community Engagement) of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Ms Winnie Yip; the Chairperson of the ICH Advisory Committee, Professor Ricardo Mak; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ms Manda Chan; and the Head of the ICH Office, Ms Judith Ng.



The show is presented by the LCSD, with the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as the sole sponsor. The projection lasts for around three minutes and will be played on a loop. It starts with an image of a horse racing in Hong Kong, inviting the audience to follow a galloping horse on the track, followed by an artistic depiction of the horse running at different scenes, transforming into images from calligraphy, paintings, and artefacts. The horse then races among rocky hills, weaving through the Six Steeds of Zhaoling that long accompanied Emperor Taizong of Tang. The visual narrative travels to modern times to depict Cantonese opera performers simulating horseback riding, the use of the blown sugar technique to create glossy syrup shaped like a horse, and more. This is followed by a winged horse that leaps into the starry sky, revealing various Chinese asterisms associated with horses. The journey concludes with the luminous nightscape of Victoria Harbour.



For information on the light show, please visit: www.icho.hk/en/web/icho/hk_ich_month_2026_lightshow.html.