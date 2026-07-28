Star Vikrant Massey is on a roll at present. After wowing audiences with 2 varied efficiencies in Pritam And Pedro and Musafir Cafethe star has actually now set his eyes on his most enthusiastic task to date– White Bollywood Hungama has actually discovered that the star just recently finished calling for the movie. We likewise came across a special picture of the star in the calling studio.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey finishes calling for White; Mahaveer Jain calls the movie” a valuable present from India to the world”

On this wondrous celebration, which accompanies Guru Purnima, manufacturer Mahaveer Jain informed Bollywood Hungama,”At a time when the world is looking for services to wars and disputes, White comes at the ideal minute. Through its effective story, it reveals the method forward and is a valuable present from India to the world.”

He included, “Vikrant has actually outshined himself in the movie. I make certain that his effective representation of international spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar, paired with the movie’s extensive effect, will enthrall audiences worldwide.”

White is a thriller with human drama set versus a political background. It is influenced by the world’s longest and most dangerous dispute– the internal war of Colombia– that was solved by an Indian spiritual master by spiritual knowledge.

White functions a global cast and team. Juan Carlos Gil of Narcos popularity functions as the cinematographer, while the cast consists of Mexican star Darío Yazbek Bernal and Panamanian star Jaime Newball, to name a few. The movie is directed by ace advertisement filmmaker Montoo Bassi and backed by leading filmmaker Siddharth Anand, PeaceCraft Pictures and Mahaveer Jain.

White is set for a worldwide release in several global and Indian languages in the last quarter of the year.

Check Out: SCOOP: Vikrant Massey signs up with Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan; to play a layered grey character

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