Case Against D4vd, Singer Accused of Murdering Teen, Will Proceed to Trial

Musican was a “really smart grownup” who sexually abused Celeste Rivas Hernandez and “gaslit” her before killing her, district attorneys argued

A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that district attorneys had actually provided enough proof for the artist D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, to stand trial for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 14 years of ages.

“It appears to me, for the functions of initial hearing, individuals have actually fulfilled their problem of evidence on all charges,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled. “I purchase that Mr. Burke be held to address.” Burke’s re-arraignment has actually been set for August 31st.

D4vd was a “extremely smart grownup” who sexually abused Rivas, “gaslit” the small, and ultimately killed her after triggering her such serious psychological suffering that she threatened to expose the abuse, Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman argued to the court quickly before the judgment.

Silverman spoke in a Los Angeles courtroom on the 5th and last day of an initial hearing for the vocalist. She was reacting to a defense movement arguing that district attorneys had actually stopped working to provide sufficient proof to send out Burke to trial on a first-degree murder charge and unique situation claims that he was waiting when he presumably eliminated the 14-year-old lady for monetary gain and to avoid her from reporting the abuse.

Defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski argued that Rivas had actually welcomed herself to Burke’s home on the night of April 23, 2025, which Burke had actually been taking part in a multiplayer virtual-reality video game in the minutes before she got here, not preparing to eliminate her.

Bednarski stated ball games of text provided in court on Friday revealed “the reverse of bloodthirsty animus.” Burke, she stated, “consistently revealed his love and care [for Rivas] even after they separated.”

Burke likewise deals with charges of constant sexual assault of a kid under 14 and illegal mutilation of human remains. District attorneys declare that he dismembered Rivas’ body in his garage with a chainsaw, put the remains in a cadaver bag and a laundry bag, and hid them in the front trunk of his Tesla.

“Dismemberment is post-mortem conduct. It states absolutely nothing about what triggered the death, when, where or how,” Bednarski argued. “There is no proof of a purposeful intent to eliminate. We can not assign malice from concealment. What stays is suspicion of concealment of a death, which is not murder.”

After Bednarski ended up, Silverman argued that detectives provided a “mountain of proof” that showed the claims “method beyond the requirement needed” for an initial hearing.

“We have a small who was sexually mistreated for numerous, numerous months. She was groomed. … She was being gaslit,” Silverman stated. “The offender was informing her over and over once again that this was sex she requested, and he simply supported her. This is extremely apparent grooming. We have a young victim who actually does not understand what remains in shop for her.”

Silverman stated the messages in between Burke and Rivas were sexually graphic and consisted of conversations of birth control, pregnancy, and abortion. Even after Burke ended their relationship in late 2024, she stated, “he regrettably continued to utilize the victim for sex.”

“We saw a few of the destructive effects of that on this girl through her text exposing psychological health concerns triggered by the method she was being utilized by somebody who was an adult, informing her that he liked her,” Silverman argued. “She wished to have a future, and yet she had adequate maturity to suggest to this grownup that she was plainly head over heels in love with that she desired more for herself than hanging out and making love.”

The last witness, Los Angeles cops Detective Corey Farell, went back to the stand after affirming Friday. Throughout interrogation, defense attorney Blair Berk asked him to verify a text Rivas sent out Burke on April 22, 2025, the day before district attorneys state she was eliminated. It was amongst a series of text in which Rivas revealed jealousy over Burke’s relationship with another woman, Aysia Collins, who had actually gone to Coachella with him in the weeks before the supposed murder.

“Oh my fucken god I swear to GOD I will kil u she remained in my dam seat I will strangle u to fucken death brother I will inform my father a lot of fucken lies about u dead ass I will end ur profession and ur life I will harm anything,” Rivas composed in the message, which read aloud in court and showed on a screen.

Berk likewise asked Farell to verify that Rivas’ moms and dads understood she was hanging out with Burke after they had actually formerly reported her missing. Farell affirmed that they permitted Rivas to cope with an auntie in Los Angeles throughout the summer season of 2024. The auntie later on informed private investigators that Burke took Rivas on film dates, he stated.

Farell likewise affirmed that text described prepare for Burke to go to church services with Rivas and members of her household. In September 2024, Rivas’ moms and dads signed a four-page, notarized permission type permitting her to take a trip with Burke to London, he stated.

When Berk asked whether Farell understood accusations that Rivas had actually been violent towards Burke, the judge ruled the concern unimportant, and Farell did not respond to. Berk next asked whether the investigator understood that Rivas had actually referred on “numerous celebrations” to “wishing to eliminate herself.”

“I had actually seen that previously. I do not learn about several events though,” he responded.

In her last arguments to the judge before the judgment Monday, Bednarski, the defense attorney, stated the medical inspector who affirmed that Rivas passed away of 2 permeating injuries that pierced her upper body “could not dismiss” the possibility that the injuries in fact “happened after death.” When Bednarski formerly cross-examined the medical inspector on the stand, she asked whether “collateral info” about a victim’s history might assist figure out a cause of death, such as whether the individual had actually been “possibly self-destructive” or had a history of violence. The medical Examiner acknowledged such details might impact a decision, however he did not talk with Rivas’ household before his workplace ruled her death a murder, he stated.

After the judge’s judgment Monday, the attorney representing Rivas’ moms and dads knocked the defense for recommending Rivas triggered her own death. He called it “really troubling” that Burke would recommend Rivas “might have dedicated suicide or that [she] was violent.”

“The household was frightened that the defense lawyer raised proof to put the blame on a 14-year-old kid,” attorney Patrick Steinfeld stated. He then included that while Burke and his attorneys declare Rivas lied about her age, Burke was notified of her age when Rivas’ moms and dads reported her missing in February 2024, and constable’s deputies got in touch with Burke straight and notified him she was a small.

“David Anthony Burke has actually taken the position that Celeste stated she was 18, that he didn’t understand she was a kid, however he understood due to the fact that he was informed in February of 2024 that Celeste was just 13 years of ages,” Steinfeld stated outside the court house.

From Wanderer United States.