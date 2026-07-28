Malashree to play a special function in Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa?

Upgraded on
:
27 Jul 2026, 7:42 pm
Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa-First Blooddirected by Anup Bhandari, is back on floorings and advancing at a vigorous rate. The movie has actually created interest since it was revealed, and while the makers have actually stayed tight-lipped about a number of elements of the job, the most recent buzz is that Kannada’s ‘Action Queen’ Malashree has actually signed up with the cast in a critical function.
The makers are yet to make a main statement, market sources recommend that Malashree will be seen in a character unlike any she has actually played previously. Sources even more show that her function will take a trip along with Sudeep’s character, who himself is anticipated to appear in several tones. More information about her character and its location in the story are being kept under covers.