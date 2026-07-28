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Business Malashree to play a special function in Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa? By Correspondent - 99

Upgraded on : 27 Jul 2026, 7:42 pm Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa-First Blooddirected by Anup Bhandari, is back on floorings and advancing at a vigorous rate. The movie has actually created interest since it was revealed, and while the makers have actually stayed tight-lipped about a number of elements of the job, the most recent buzz is that Kannada’s ‘Action Queen’ Malashree has actually signed up with the cast in a critical function. The makers are yet to make a main statement, market sources recommend that Malashree will be seen in a character unlike any she has actually played previously. Sources even more show that her function will take a trip along with Sudeep’s character, who himself is anticipated to appear in several tones. More information about her character and its location in the story are being kept under covers.

If validated, the movie will include another substantial function to Malashree’s profession. The star has actually delighted in a profession covering more than 3 years and has actually headlined a number of Kannada smash hits. Recently, she has actually handled selective functions, making her reported addition to Billa Ranga Baashaa even more fascinating.

The advancement comes weeks after Sudeep and Anup Bhandari published about BRBwhich production had actually resumed. The director shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which used the very first peek of the movie’s most current schedule.