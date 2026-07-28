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Home Books Malashree to play a special function in Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa?

Malashree to play a special function in Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa?

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27 Jul 2026, 7:42 pm

Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa-First Blooddirected by Anup Bhandari, is back on floorings and advancing at a vigorous rate. The movie has actually created interest since it was revealed, and while the makers have actually stayed tight-lipped about a number of elements of the job, the most recent buzz is that Kannada’s ‘Action Queen’ Malashree has actually signed up with the cast in a critical function.

The makers are yet to make a main statement, market sources recommend that Malashree will be seen in a character unlike any she has actually played previously. Sources even more show that her function will take a trip along with Sudeep’s character, who himself is anticipated to appear in several tones. More information about her character and its location in the story are being kept under covers.

If validated, the movie will include another substantial function to Malashree’s profession. The star has actually delighted in a profession covering more than 3 years and has actually headlined a number of Kannada smash hits. Recently, she has actually handled selective functions, making her reported addition to Billa Ranga Baashaa even more fascinating.

The advancement comes weeks after Sudeep and Anup Bhandari published about BRBwhich production had actually resumed. The director shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which used the very first peek of the movie’s most current schedule.

Billed as a dream action experience, Billa Ranga Baashaa reunites Sudeep and Anup Bhandari after Vikrant RonaThe movie is supposedly embeded in the year 2209 advertisement with a mix of action, dream and futuristic world-building.

Produced by PrimeShow Entertainment (K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy), the movie is presently being shot on an extensive set developed for crucial parts of the story. Fans are likewise anticipating a teaser on September 2, accompanying Sudeep’s birthday, although the makers have yet to formally validate this.

Apart from Sudeep, the movie apparently includes Kubbra Sait, Rahul Dev and Sai Kumar in popular functions, with William David dealing with cinematography.

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