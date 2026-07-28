21.6 C
London
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Naveen Sajju considers an industrial turn with Vinay Krishna’s next

Naveen Sajju considers an industrial turn with Vinay Krishna’s next

By
Correspondent
-
0
91

Upgraded on

:

27 Jul 2026, 7:42 pm

Fresh off the success of Lo Naveenasinger-actor Naveen Sajju has actually signed his next movie, which will be directed by Vinay Krishna. Understood for Seizer and HunterVinay just recently made his Tamil directorial launching with EmployeeThis job will be his 3rd Kannada movie and his very first partnership with Naveen.

The statement comes weeks after Lo NaveenaNaveen’s launching as a lead star, finished a 50-day theatrical run. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video, where it continues to reach a larger audience.

Talking to Movie theater ExpressNaveen states the yet-to-be-titled movie is a raw story mixing funny and love, however it is likewise his most industrial trip as a star. “I’ve started taking acting very seriously. The character I’ve been given is unlike anything I’ve done before, and I’m excited to begin shooting,” he states.

The makers are presently dealing with the title Subhawith the tagline ‘Evanu Nimella Obba’. Naveen states the title fits both the lead character and the movie’s general tone, including that its simpleness makes it unforgettable.

Produced by Uday Kumar ST, and Arun Kumar C under the Sri Ranga Combines banner, the movie includes Sadhu Kokila in an essential function. Shooting is set up to start in August.

Naveen states he will initially take a trip to the United States for the Akka Sammelana events before going back to begin recording. He likewise validates that he will just be acting in the movie and not contributing as a vocalist. Music director Chandan Shetty is presently connected to make up the soundtrack.

Following the reaction to Lo Naveenathe brand-new movie offers Naveen another chance to develop himself as a leading star while checking out a more traditional area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

Business 0
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint...

Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

Business 0
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi's Geeta Colony's...

EPFO traces 1.18 lakh of 7.11 lakh dormant ACs holding less than ₹1,000 for auto-refund of unclaimed funds

Business 0
C-DAC has been tasked to upgrade and migrate the...

Popular

Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

Business 0
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint...

Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

Business 0
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi's Geeta Colony's...

EPFO traces 1.18 lakh of 7.11 lakh dormant ACs holding less than ₹1,000 for auto-refund of unclaimed funds

Business 0
C-DAC has been tasked to upgrade and migrate the...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here