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Business Naveen Sajju considers an industrial turn with Vinay Krishna’s next By Correspondent - 91

Upgraded on : 27 Jul 2026, 7:42 pm Fresh off the success of Lo Naveenasinger-actor Naveen Sajju has actually signed his next movie, which will be directed by Vinay Krishna. Understood for Seizer and HunterVinay just recently made his Tamil directorial launching with EmployeeThis job will be his 3rd Kannada movie and his very first partnership with Naveen. The statement comes weeks after Lo NaveenaNaveen’s launching as a lead star, finished a 50-day theatrical run. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video, where it continues to reach a larger audience.

Talking to Movie theater ExpressNaveen states the yet-to-be-titled movie is a raw story mixing funny and love, however it is likewise his most industrial trip as a star. “I’ve started taking acting very seriously. The character I’ve been given is unlike anything I’ve done before, and I’m excited to begin shooting,” he states.

The makers are presently dealing with the title Subhawith the tagline ‘Evanu Nimella Obba’. Naveen states the title fits both the lead character and the movie’s general tone, including that its simpleness makes it unforgettable.