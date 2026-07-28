Naveen Sajju considers an industrial turn with Vinay Krishna’s next

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27 Jul 2026, 7:42 pm
Fresh off the success of Lo Naveenasinger-actor Naveen Sajju has actually signed his next movie, which will be directed by Vinay Krishna. Understood for Seizer and HunterVinay just recently made his Tamil directorial launching with EmployeeThis job will be his 3rd Kannada movie and his very first partnership with Naveen.
The statement comes weeks after Lo NaveenaNaveen’s launching as a lead star, finished a 50-day theatrical run. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video, where it continues to reach a larger audience.