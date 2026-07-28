Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase Rs 18.29 crores high-end house in Mumbai’s Versova

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have actually included another premium residential or commercial property to their broadening realty portfolio by buying a high-end home in Mumbai’s Versova. According to home registration files accessed by Zapkey.com, the couple purchased a 2,644-square-foot apartment or condo in the Godrej Skyshore property job for Rs 18.29 crores.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase Rs 18.29 crores high-end apartment or condo in Mumbai’s Versova

The home is positioned on among the greater floorings of the high end advancement in Versova, situated in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. In addition to the large home, the home consists of a special 316-square-foot location and 3 devoted parking areas. The deal was formally signed up on July 21, 2026, with the couple paying Rs 1.09 crore in stamp task and Rs 30,000 as registration charges, as shown in the registration files.

Based upon the deal worth and carpet location, the apartment or condo was bought at an approximate rate of Rs 69,159 per square foot, highlighting the ongoing need for high-end homes in Mumbai’s western residential areas.

Remarkably, star Tabu, whose complete name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, likewise made headings previously this year after buying a 2,153-square-foot apartment or condo in the exact same Godrej Skyshore job for around Rs 10 crores, according to home registration files accessed by Liases Foras.

The current purchase even more enhances Kohli and Sharma’s credibility as active financiers in India’s high-end property market. For many years, the celeb couple has actually gotten a number of high-value homes throughout various cities, with their financial investments typically accentuating premium real estate jobs and emerging high-end locations.

Apart from their Mumbai holdings, Kohli owns a vast 10,000-square-foot house in Gurugram’s distinguished DLF Phase 1. According to a Hindustan Times report, the residential or commercial property is approximated to be worth around Rs 80 crores and includes a personal pool, a cutting edge fitness center, and a number of other premium facilities.

Previously in January 2026, Kohli and Sharma likewise acquired more than 5 acres of land in Zirad town near Awas Beach in Alibaug for around Rs 37.86 crores. The deal included 2 adjacent land parcels covering almost 21,010 square metres, with the offer being signed up on January 13, 2026, according to files accessed by CRE Matrix.

The couple has actually likewise made substantial financial investments in Alibaug in the past. In 2022, they acquired an eight-acre plot for almost Rs. 19 crores, where they later on developed a high-end vacation home geared up with a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen area, 4 restrooms, a jacuzzi, a landscaped garden, covered parking centers, and devoted personnel quarters. Their newest acquisition in Mumbai includes another premium possession to their growing collection of high-end residential or commercial properties throughout India.

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Tags: Anushka Sharma, Apartment, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Buy, Luxury apartment or condo, Mumbai, News, Rs 18.29 Crores, Versova, Virat Kohli

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