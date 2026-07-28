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Morgan Spector to play Robert Langdon in Netflix’s adjustment of Dan Brown’s Secret of Secrets

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19659001 Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon (L) and Morgan Spector (R) 19659002 Upgraded on : 27 Jul 2026, 6:28 pm 19659005 19459010 Netflix has actually revealed that star Morgan Spector will handle the function of Robert Langdon, in the upcoming adjustment of 19459019 Secret of Secrets 19459020 by Dan Brown. Spector will be the 2nd star to play Robert Langdon, for Netflix’s Secret of Secrets 19659007, after Tom Hanks, who essayed the function in Ron Howard’s movie series. 19659008 Secret of Secrets 19659009 is developed by Brown and Carlton Cuse, who has actually formerly developed Tom Clany’s Jack Ryan 19659011 Discussing Spector’s cast, Cuse stated, 19459010 Spector has actually formerly starred in The Plot Against America and 19659015 The Gilded Age , and as Sylvester Stallone in the biographical movie Chuck (2016 ). The main run-through of 19659020 Secret of Secrets checks out as follows, 19659022

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