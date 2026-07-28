19659001 From L to R: Colin Woodell, Harlan Coben, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero Michele K Short (Netflix) 19659002 19459010 Upgraded on 19659003: 19659004 27 Jul 2026, 5:57 pm 19459010 Netflix has actually exposed that their upcoming series 19659006 Myron Bolitar 19659007 has actually started production. Myron Bolitar is the titular character of a series of novells by Harlan Coben, whose books like 19459020 I Will Find You and 19459020 Escape was adjusted by Netflix David E Kelley and Kyle Long have actually produced Myron Bolitar and work as showrunners, and executive manufacturers together with Coben and Greg Yaitanes, who likewise acts as a director on the series. Myron Bolitar 19659012 is presently recording in New York. 19459010 Colin Woodell stars as Myron Bolitar, together with KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane, and Ben McKenzie, to name a few. David E. Kelley Productions and Final Twist Productions are the banners backing the movie. 19659015 The main run-through of Myron Bolitar 19659017 checks out, 19659018