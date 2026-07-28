Jr NTR withstands shoulder injury

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-07-27T17:32:32.232Z" title="2026-07-27 17:32"> 27 Jul 2026, 5:32 pm

The workplace of Jr NTR launched a declaration which exposed that the star has actually suffered a shoulder injury, today. The declaration likewise exposes that he has actually been suggested rest, after assessment.

“We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J Madhusudan Rao and Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” check out the declaration.