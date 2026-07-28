21.6 C
London
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Jr NTR withstands shoulder injury

Jr NTR withstands shoulder injury

By
Correspondent
-
0
80

Upgraded on

:

< time datetime ="2026-07-27T17:32:32.232Z" title="2026-07-27 17:32"> 27 Jul 2026, 5:32 pm

The workplace of Jr NTR launched a declaration which exposed that the star has actually suffered a shoulder injury, today. The declaration likewise exposes that he has actually been suggested rest, after assessment.

“We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J Madhusudan Rao and Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” check out the declaration.

While not formally verified reports recommend that Jr NTR suffered the shoulder injury while aiming for Dragonhis approaching movie with KGF maker Prashanth Neel.

The upcoming movie will launch on June 11, 2027. The cast of the movie consist of Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, and Ashutosh Rana, to name a few.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

Business 0
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint...

Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

Business 0
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi's Geeta Colony's...

EPFO traces 1.18 lakh of 7.11 lakh dormant ACs holding less than ₹1,000 for auto-refund of unclaimed funds

Business 0
C-DAC has been tasked to upgrade and migrate the...

Popular

Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

Business 0
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint...

Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

Business 0
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi's Geeta Colony's...

EPFO traces 1.18 lakh of 7.11 lakh dormant ACs holding less than ₹1,000 for auto-refund of unclaimed funds

Business 0
C-DAC has been tasked to upgrade and migrate the...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here