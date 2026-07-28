Star Sana Saeed, best understood for playing young Anjali in Kuch Hota Haihas actually opened about her long and deeply individual fight with Bulimia. The star, who now runs her own production business in Los Angeles, exposed that she quietly battled with the eating condition for many years before lastly getting the clearness and assistance she required to recuperate.

Kuch Hota Hai kid star Sana Saeed exposes she fought Bulimia: “For 6 years I had no name for what I was going through”

In a current discussion with Hindustan Times, Sana shared that she invested 6 years without comprehending what she was experiencing, and it took another 4 years after her medical diagnosis to completely recuperate.

Discussing her journey, Sana confessed that she brought a good deal of pity due to the fact that she thought she was the only individual dealing with such battles: “For six years I had no name for what I was going through.”

She described that not understanding what she was handling made the experience a lot more separating. Remembering the turning point in her healing, Sana stated: “I was desperate to get better and find a healthy way to eat, and eventually I came across a book on recovery that gave me the language for what I was actually dealing with.”

The star included that it took her 4 years to completely recuperate from Bulimia.

Why she selected to speak now

Sana stated she chose to speak openly just after reaching a location of recovery, hoping her story might assist others going through comparable experiences: “Now that I’m healed, it matters to me deeply that if my story helps even one person feel less alone in theirs, that’s worth more than the discomfort of being vulnerable in public.”

Pressure to look a particular method

The Trainee of the Year star likewise assessed the pressure surrounding look in the show business. She remembered that discussions throughout her college years frequently focused on dieting and dropping weight.

Discussing the effect of operating in front of the electronic camera, Sana stated continuous analysis over look can make complex an individual’s relationship with their body: “Being on camera, being commented on, having your appearance be part of the job description.”

Recalling, she confessed she did not have the psychological tools at the time to separate her self-respect from how she looked, something she now comprehends better after her healing.

Check Out: Kuch Hota Hai: Anjalis Sana Saeed and Kajol pay psychological homage to Shah Rukh Khan starrer

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