Divyam Sodhi x Khwaab, Pineapple Express, ULLOO and All The New Songs To Know This Week

From the duo ULLOO’s dancey launching tune to the return of North East indie rock act Yesterdrive and pop artist Vilen and Ravator’s ode to recovery, we assemble the very best brand-new music

Invite to our weekly rundown of brand-new music– including must-hear songs, statement-making EPs and albums and essential tracks.

Today, a brand-new job formed by brother or sisters Saba Azad and Samar Grewal called ULLOO flies with a superb brand-new single called “Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes” that sees the actor-musician go back to an electronic combination, while Bengaluru prog combination favorites Pineapple Express have actually launched their long-anticipated live staple “Fineapple.”

Malayalam rap fight series ZEE 5 Indie: Kerala Underground gets its anthem thanks to stalwarts like Dabzee, The Imbachi, Parimal Shais and MC Couper on “Entha Haal,” and Arunachal-origin indie rock band Yesterdrive return with an undaunted brand-new tune “Still North” and singer-songwriter Saanvi pens a prescient ode to youth on “1984.” In other places, the mission for peace (and keeping oneself at peace) end up being the topic of tunes like “Breathe” by pop artist Vilen coordinate with composer-producer Ravator, and “All In Good Time” by New Delhi singer-songwriter Soumya Jha together with composer-producers Dhyani and Chayan Adhikari.

Divyam Sodhi, Khwaab– “Marham” (YouTube)

ULLOO– “Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes” (YouTube)

Dabzee, The Imbachi, Parimal Shais, MC Couper– “Entha Haal” (YouTube)

Saanvi– “1984” (YouTube)

Pineapple Express– “Fineapple” (YouTube)

Dhyani, Soumya Jha, Chayan Adhikari– “All In Good Time” (YouTube)

Yesterdrive– “Still North” (Spotify)

Sawtwo– “Badtameez” (Spotify)

Vilen, Ravator– “Breathe” (YouTube)

Backrooms– “The Wrath of Rebellion” (YouTube)

Takar Nabam– “Home Without You” (YouTube)

M.B. Dhruva– “Heege Helali” (YouTube)

Ri Alia– “Not To Love You” (YouTube)

Sonu Thukral, B Praak, MNLTX & & Avvy Sra– “Jugni” (YouTube)

CVRSES– “Issues” (YouTube)

AswaAl, Harshh, Morbid– “Soya Nai” (Spotify)