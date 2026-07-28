Star Viineet Kumar Siingh’s upcoming movie Friend Bhar Ke Liye has actually been picked for its opening night at the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. Directed by Vikram Phadnis, the movie likewise stars Saiyami Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin in essential functions.

Vikram Phadnis’Pal Bhar Ke Liye heads to IFFM for opening night; Viineet Kumar Siingh REACTS!

The movie will have its very first public screening at the celebration, which is understood for showcasing Indian movie theater and skill on a global platform.

Viineet Kumar Siingh on the movie’s celebration launching

Responding to the choice, Viineet Kumar Siingh stated the group is anticipating providing the movie to a worldwide audience: “It’s always special when a film begins its journey on an international platform. Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a story that is extremely important to all of us, to the society and I’m grateful that its first interaction with audiences will happen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I hope the film resonates with people across cultures and borders.”

Directed by Vikram Phadnis, Friend Bhar Ke Liye is anticipated to inform a mentally driven story and marks another addition to Viineet’s growing slate of performance-oriented movies.

Viineet Kumar Siingh has actually become part of numerous significant tasks over the last few years. Following his efficiencies in Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaatthe star has several movies lined up, with Buddy Bhar Ke Liye amongst his upcoming releases.

The movie’s choice at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne marks an early turning point ahead of its release and permits it to get in touch with audiences on the global celebration circuit.

Check Out: Saiyami Kher turns style professional photographer in Vikram Phadnis’ psychological romantic drama; states, “It’s constantly terrific to choose up a brand-new ability with every movie”

Tags: IFFM, IFFM 2026, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM), Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, News, Pal Bhar Ke Liye, Saiyami Kher, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Vikram Phadnis

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