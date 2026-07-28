21.6 C
London
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books EXCLUSIVE: CBFC erases 8-second-long kissing scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; mutes...

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC erases 8-second-long kissing scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; mutes ‘profane’ words in 3 locations

By
Correspondent
-
0
93

Simply 3 days stay before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and enjoyment is historical, as apparent by ticket sales. A week before release, the studio finished the censor procedure. In this short article, Bollywood Hungama will focus solely on the cuts made to the movie.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC erases 8-second-long kissing scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; mutes’profane’words in 3 locations

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the movie with a U/A 13+ certificate. The studio was asked to make a couple of modifications.

To start with, ‘profane’ words were silenced and eliminated in the audio and subtitles at 3 locations – one in the very first half and the staying 2 in the post-interval part. Visuals of a lip-lock lasting 8 seconds were asked to be erased.

As soon as these modifications were made, the studio was turned over the certificate of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 23. The length of the movie, as discussed on the censor certificate, is 144.52 minutes. To put it simply, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is 2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds long.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day restores Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and follows the occasions of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 ). According to a Bollywood Hungama report on July 26, the movie offered 2.60 lakh tickets throughout the leading 3 nationwide chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and with 3 days still to go, is headed to clock advances in the variety of 4 lakhs. The movie now has an opportunity to open at Rs. 50 crores on a working Thursday, which is unusual for a Hollywood movie.

Bollywood Hungama Reported the other day that movie theaters have actually been asked to carry out mega-blockbuster prices bands. A source informed us, “In a couple of movie theaters, the rates are at par with Dhurandhar The Revengehowever in a lot of theatres and multiplexes, the rates are lower than the Ranveer Singh-starrer. This is since Dhurandhar follow up’s buzz was historical and distinctive.”

Check out: Bhai Tera Star Hai targets 900– 1000 screens in spite of Spider-Man: Brand New Day CLASH; Vivek B Agarwal states, “There was NO other practical weekend till February 2027-end”

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Destin Daniel Cretton, Hollywood, International, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland, Zendaya

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

Business 0
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint...

Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

Business 0
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi's Geeta Colony's...

EPFO traces 1.18 lakh of 7.11 lakh dormant ACs holding less than ₹1,000 for auto-refund of unclaimed funds

Business 0
C-DAC has been tasked to upgrade and migrate the...

Popular

Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

Business 0
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint...

Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

Business 0
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi's Geeta Colony's...

EPFO traces 1.18 lakh of 7.11 lakh dormant ACs holding less than ₹1,000 for auto-refund of unclaimed funds

Business 0
C-DAC has been tasked to upgrade and migrate the...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here