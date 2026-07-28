Simply 3 days stay before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and enjoyment is historical, as apparent by ticket sales. A week before release, the studio finished the censor procedure. In this short article, Bollywood Hungama will focus solely on the cuts made to the movie.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC erases 8-second-long kissing scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; mutes’profane’words in 3 locations

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the movie with a U/A 13+ certificate. The studio was asked to make a couple of modifications.

To start with, ‘profane’ words were silenced and eliminated in the audio and subtitles at 3 locations – one in the very first half and the staying 2 in the post-interval part. Visuals of a lip-lock lasting 8 seconds were asked to be erased.

As soon as these modifications were made, the studio was turned over the certificate of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 23. The length of the movie, as discussed on the censor certificate, is 144.52 minutes. To put it simply, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is 2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds long.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day restores Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and follows the occasions of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 ). According to a Bollywood Hungama report on July 26, the movie offered 2.60 lakh tickets throughout the leading 3 nationwide chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and with 3 days still to go, is headed to clock advances in the variety of 4 lakhs. The movie now has an opportunity to open at Rs. 50 crores on a working Thursday, which is unusual for a Hollywood movie.

Bollywood Hungama Reported the other day that movie theaters have actually been asked to carry out mega-blockbuster prices bands. A source informed us, “In a couple of movie theaters, the rates are at par with Dhurandhar The Revengehowever in a lot of theatres and multiplexes, the rates are lower than the Ranveer Singh-starrer. This is since Dhurandhar follow up’s buzz was historical and distinctive.”

Check out: Bhai Tera Star Hai targets 900– 1000 screens in spite of Spider-Man: Brand New Day CLASH; Vivek B Agarwal states, “There was NO other practical weekend till February 2027-end”

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Destin Daniel Cretton, Hollywood, International, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland, Zendaya

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