Hong Kong – HKETO, Washington DC promotes Hong Kong as “very adapter” of Asia and the world (with images)

HKETO, Washington DC promotes Hong Kong as “super connector” of Asia and the world (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Washington, DC, (HKETO, Washington, DC), hosted on June 11 (Washington time) an instruction on Hong Kong’s function as a “super connector” of Asia and the world.

Focused on current graduates and interns, the instruction, entitled “Hong Kong: ‘Super-connector’ of Asia and the World”was co-organised with the US-Asia Institute for university student and current graduates interning or operating at different organisations in Washington, DC.

The Director of the HKETO, Washington DC, Ms Elania Luk, supplied an extensive summary of Hong Kong’s advancement. “Youths today are leaders of tomorrow. Through today’s event, we hope to help participants gain an understanding about Hong Kong’s unique position and value proposition, which will hopefully come in handy in their future career development,” stated Ms Luk.

“Dating back from our humble beginnings as a fishing village in the 1800s, Hong Kong is no stranger to international trade. Hong Kong has long played a pivotal role connecting Asia and the world,” stated Ms Luk. “With unique advantages such as a free economy, unparalleled access to the Chinese Mainland market, connectivity with Asia and the world, free flow of capital and information, a simple tax regime, and common law system, Hong Kong has long welcomed the international community to leverage our city as a platform for trade and business development.”

Ms Luk likewise shared Hong Kong’s popular position as a global centre for financing, trade, maritime transport, air travel, disagreement resolution, local copyright trading, East-meets-West global cultural exchanges, and development and innovation. She likewise presented Hong Kong films, Cantopop music, and food culture.

“We welcome friends from all over the world to experience Hong Kong’s vibrant atmosphere,” stated Ms Luk. Ms Luk likewise motivated participants to think about Hong Kong as a method to accelerate their continued education and profession trajectories. She highlighted that Hong Kong is home to 5 of the world’s leading 100 universities which the Hong Kong Government has actually presented a series of efforts to draw in and support quality abroad skill.

Following Ms Luk’s remarks, Senior Analyst at The Eurasia Group Mr Dominic Chiu spoke on United States-China relations and the ramifications to organization environments throughout Asia, consisting of in Hong Kong.

Guests likewise saw an exhibit of curated paintings under the style of “Blossoming Hong Kong”The paintings were commissioned by the Social Welfare Department under the Arts Development Fund for Persons with Disabilities, in cooperation with numerous non-governmental organisations. The commissioning of the paintings highlights Hong Kong’s efforts to let loose the capacity of individuals with specials needs in creative activities and highlight their contributions to society.