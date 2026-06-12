FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket price shock: One seat equals almost 20 months’ income for an average Indian

The FIFA World Cup has always been the biggest show in football. But for many fans wanting to watch the 2026 edition from the stands in person the price of admission might be as dramatic as the action on the pitch. As per the data highlighted in a World Cup infographic, an average Indian would have to save nearly 20 months of income to purchase the highest ticket for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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The 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, is already becoming the biggest World Cup ever in terms of scale, travel and commercial demand. But the figures also show how much more expensive it has become to attend football’s biggest event.

FIFA World Cup 2026: One final ticket can cost $7,598



The most expensive tier of ticket for the World Cup 2026 final has been priced at around $7,598, one of the most expensive tickets in tournament history. Data comparison has showed that the figure is almost 20 months of average income for an Indian.

Ticket prices for previous FIFA World Cup finals were significantly lower.

Qatar 2022 – around $1,606

Russia 2018 – around $1,100

Brazil 2014 – around $990

South Africa 2010 – around $790

Germany 2006 – around $660

Korea/Japan 2002 – around $610

France 1998 – around $475

The sharp jump reflects growing global demand, hospitality packages and the expanding commercial scale of international sporting events.

Not all FIFA World Cup Matches carry the same price tag

The final is expected to command the highest prices, but premium matches across the tournament are also expected to attract steep demand. Group-stage fixtures featuring major football nations and knockout rounds are projected to remain among the most expensive categories as fans compete for limited seats.

The 2026 edition will feature an expanded format and more matches than previous tournaments, adding further pressure on ticket demand.

The World Cup’s growing cost beyond tickets

But the bill for travelling fans may be more than just the price of the ticket. The cost of flights, accommodation and moving between host cities in three countries will be a major part of overall expenses. Some teams themselves are expected to travel thousands of kilometres during the competition depending on where their fixtures are slated.

As the World Cup gets bigger, the numbers imply that attending the biggest event in football is increasingly becoming a premium experience rather than a once-in-a-lifetime trip that every fan can realistically plan for. And for millions of fans around the world, it’s still likely to be the cheaper option to watch the action from home in 2026.