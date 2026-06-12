Hong Kong – HyD awards design and construction consultancy agreement for Northern Metropolis Highway (San Tin Section) and commences tender preparation work

HyD awards design and construction consultancy agreement for Northern Metropolis Highway (San Tin Section) and commences tender preparation work ******************************************************************************************



The Highways Department (HyD) today (June 11) signed a design and construction consultancy agreement with the AECOM Asia Company Limited and AtkinsRealis Asia Limited Joint Venture for the Northern Metropolis Highway (San Tin Section) (the Project) to commence critical tasks including the preparation of reference design and tender documents for the Project, marking a prominent milestone of the Project toward the construction stage. The professional team formed by the Joint Venture also comprises Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd., Mannings (Asia) Consultants Limited, an Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and professional members from various other disciplines. Leveraging successful experiences of local and international projects, the Joint Venture will refine the design of the Project, thereby further bolstering its overall cost-effectiveness and construction efficiency.

The Northern Metropolis Highway (NMH) is the largest single road project being undertaken in Hong Kong, spanning approximately 24 kilometres (km) in total length, which is equivalent to approximately five times the length of the Central Kowloon Bypass (Yau Ma Tei Section). The HyD commenced the investigation study for the entire NMH in March last year and has accorded priority to taking forward the approximately 9 km-long San Tin Section in accordance with the principle of “Holistic Planning and Phased Implementation”. Over the past 15 months since the commencement of the investigation study, the project team has been closely collaborating with relevant Government departments in progressively completing a series of critical tasks, including optimisation of the NMH alignment within three months as planned and subsequent endorsement by the Project Steering Group comprising more than 15 policy bureaux and departments, completion of the environmental impact assessment for the San Tin Section (including a 12-month ecological survey spanning across dry and wet seasons) with the application for environmental permit being considered by the Environmental Protection Department, and completion of a series of public consultation exercises followed by gazettal of the road scheme for the San Tin Section in accordance with statutory procedures. The overall progress of the Project has exceeded initial expectations.

A spokesman for the HyD said, “To tie in with the development of San Tin Technopole and Ngau Tam Mei area, we will accord priority to taking forward the San Tin Section of the NMH, with the target of achieving the technical readiness for tendering next year. Furthermore, we plan to widely adopt the Design and Build procurement approach for the works contracts, enabling contractors to concurrently commence detailed design and advance works, and to leverage their technical expertise with greater flexibility, with a view to further accelerating the construction programme and reducing the cost. We have also maintained close communications with the construction industry, including local and international contractors and professional bodies, to harness industry expertise in refining the design and introducing innovative technologies, thereby further enhancing cost-effectiveness of the Project. With the optimised alignment and the contract procurement approach, we are confident that the San Tin Section can be commissioned ahead of the original target of 2036.”