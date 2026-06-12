Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects first case this year of smuggling suspected fresh fish maws of scheduled totoaba (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects first case this year of smuggling suspected fresh fish maws of scheduled totoaba (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (June 10) seized about 149 kilograms of suspected fresh fish maws of scheduled totoaba, with an estimated market value of about $23.8 million, at Hong Kong International Airport. This is the first related smuggling case detected by Customs this year.

Through risk assessment, Customs officers yesterday inspected an air transshipment consignment, declared to be carrying frozen fish fillets, arriving from Mexico en route to Vietnam via Hong Kong. Upon inspection, Customs officers found the batch of suspected fresh fish maws of scheduled totoaba mixed with frozen fish fillets inside eight cartons.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586), any person found guilty of importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence is liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years.

Customs will continue to step up enforcement against trafficking activities involving prohibited and controlled items through air cargo, postal parcels and express courier channels.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).