Hong Kong – School-based After School Care Service Scheme commendation ceremony and 2026/27 school year launching ceremony concludes (with photos)

School-based After School Care Service Scheme commendation ceremony and 2026/27 school year launching ceremony concludes (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The commendation ceremony and 2026/27 school year launching ceremony for the School-based After School Care Service Scheme was held today (June 11). The ceremony was held to express gratitude to all schools and operators that have participated in the School-based After School Care Service Scheme (the Scheme) over the past three years. The Holistic Care Award was presented to schools with the most participating students, the Active Participation Award honoured schools that have joined the Scheme since the first year, and a Certificate of Commendation was awarded to all participating schools and operators (details of the awardees are at the Annex).

The ceremony was officiated by the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki. The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; the Permanent Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Ms Alice Lau; the Under Secretary for Education, Dr Sze Chun-fai; and the Director of Social Welfare, Mr Edward To, also attended the ceremony to witness the presentation of awards to the participating schools and operators.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Chan remarked that the Scheme allows primary students in need to stay after school for care and learning support, thereby giving parents who otherwise need to look after their children as full-time carers the option of taking up employment and hence improving their family’s livelihood. Furthermore, with homework being completed at school, the Scheme alleviates the pressure on parents regarding supervision and care, which greatly improves the parent-child relationship and promotes family harmony.

Mr Chan also noted in the ceremony that the number of service places under the Scheme will remain uncapped in the 2026/27 school year. He called on all government, aided and Direct Subsidy Scheme primary schools across the territory to participate in the Scheme to support more families in need of care services.

The Government has implemented the Scheme since the 2023/24 school year. Under the Scheme, participating schools will provide venues, and the Community Care Fund will provide funding for non-governmental organisations to provide services for students who need to stay at school after school hours for care and learning support. The Scheme was implemented at 59 primary schools in seven districts, offering some 3 000 service places in the 2023/24 school year. It was expanded to 126 primary schools in all 18 districts across the territory, offering about 5 900 service places in the 2024/25 school year, and had its cap on the number of service places removed in the 2025/26 school year, offering over 10 500 service places at 207 primary schools.