Sources for Jazz pianist and composer Charu Suri, say that she has been selected as a 2022 finalist in four categories by the International Singer Songwriter’s Association (ISSA) Awards.

The categories include Female Entertainer of the Year, Band of the Year, Single of the Year (for “Keep Dreaming”) and Music Video of the Year (for “Raga Asavari”) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFmMzx1BKCk .

Suri was nominated for a total of seven categories. She will walk the red carpet at the ISSA 2022 Awards to be held in Atlanta in August.

Charu Suri will be playing live May 18th at 7 pm at Chelsea Table and Stage, located at 152 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel. Their number is (212) 434-0499.

Upcoming performances include:

Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City on May 18th.

Lagniappe Miami on May 11.

The Betsy Hotel, May 13 and May 14

NCPA, Mumbai, India, September 16

Carnegie Hall, Friday, November 18

Weekly Sunday Jamz TV show on OUR TV Network on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. EST