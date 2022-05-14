Passionpreneur Publishing proudly announces that Dr. Shawn Dilly has started his journey of becoming a published author.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 13, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – About The Book

Are you ready to learn how to prepare your students for the demands of the future?

Then check out Dr. Shawn Dilly’s book, Schools for This Century and Beyond.

Dr. Dilly uses over 20 years of school experience, research, and years of work with economic development to provide you with five practical approaches to ensure your students are ready for this century and beyond.

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will have a distribution from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe.





About The Author:

Dr. Dilly is a school leader, mentor, author, speaker, and innovator. Dilly’s 20-plus years of educational experience, research, organizational affiliations, and work with economic development have generated a passion for equipping schools with the ability to ensure students are ready for the precarious and challenging future that awaits them.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise in the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts, and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming international authors in the coming few months.

