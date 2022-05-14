Vice President calls for protecting and promoting Indian musical tradition





The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the need to protect Indian culture and heritage, particularly the Indian musical tradition, by popularizing it among the younger generations. Noting that Indian music has ancient origins and was used to transmit knowledge in the olden days, Shri Naidu said ‘music indeed has the power to relieve the mental stress and anxieties of modern life’.





Shri Naidu was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, a legendary musician and playback singer in Indian films, organised by Kinnera Art Theatres in Hyderabad today. Addressing the gathering, Shri Naidu said that Indian tradition has a special place in world music and that music was practised not just as an art form, but also as a precise science. He recalled that music is also effective as a tool for social transformation. ‘Music can not only provide entertainment, but can also enlighten society’, he added.





On this occasion, Shri Naidu paid rich tributes to the singer and musician, Shri Ghantasala and said the prolific singer, along with late Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam contributed immensely to the golden age of music in cinema. He conferred the Ghantasala Memorial Award on Shri Nagoor Babu (Mano), renowned playback singer. Earlier, the Vice President witnessed the performances of Shri Mano and various other artists, who gave rendition to many timeless melodies of Shri Ghantasala.





Dr. K.V. Ramanachari, Advisor, Government of Telangana, Shri Mandali Buddha Prasad, Former Deputy Speaker, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Dr. R. Prabhakar Rao, Former Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, Shri Maddali Raghuram, General Secretary, Kinnera Art Theatre and other dignitaries were present during the event.





