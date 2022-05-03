New Tech Startup, Edify, Launches Learning Platform to Provide Virtual Child Care Solutions for Remote Employees

Edify, a woman owned company, reduces distractions and increases productivity for work-from-home employees and their families. By the end of 2022, 25% of all jobs in the United States will be remote1, and as these numbers increase, employers seek to provide alternative childcare solutions.

Determined to create a healthy and happy work-life balance, two Rochester natives and remote working parents, Irina Tsukernik and Bob Pease developed the Edify application. Students of all ages and their guardians can schedule an on-demand session with the verified Tutor or Caregiver of their choice. Currently, all core school subjects, music and instrument lessons, and educational games are available areas of study. Provided by employers as a subsidized benefit, Edify aims to expand to include life coaches and professional development courses.

CEO and co-founder Irina adds, “The workplace has been forever revolutionized. As a remote working mom to a three-year-old, Edify is an affordable and safe childcare option that provides peace of mind while I finish up that last conference call.”

